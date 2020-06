Watch Cody Garbrandt finish Thomas Almeida (UFC 250 Free Fight)

Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt improved to 9-0 with a quick knockout victory when he met Thomas Almeida in the main even of a UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas back in 2016.

Next, Garbrandt faces Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250 on Saturday, June 6.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

Dana White UFC 250 Pre-Fight Scrum Video

