Watch Cody Garbrandt End Thomas Almeida’s 20-Fight Winning Streak (UFC 227 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt improved to 9-0 with a quick knockout victory when he met Thomas Almeida in the main event of a UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas back in 2016. Next, Garbrandt looks for redemption against champion TJ Dillashaw in the main event of UFC 227 on August 4.

TRENDING > Dana White: Colby Covington Will Face the Winner of Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till