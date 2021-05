Watch Cody Garbrandt brutally KO Raphael Assuncao | UFC Vegas 27 Free Fight

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbandt looked great in his fight with Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250 last year after nearly a year away from the Octagon. Garbrandt will face Rob Font in the main event of UFC Vegas 27 on Saturday, May 22.

(Courtesy of UFC)