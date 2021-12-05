Watch Clay Guida’s come-from-behind submission win over Leonardo Santos | UFC Vegas 44 Highlight Video

Veteran lightweight Clay Guida faced a lot of adversity before pulling off a submission win over Leonardo Santos on the UFC Vegas 44 main card on Saturday.

Guida was badly hurt by a front kick to the body early in the opening round. Santos unloaded everything he had in an effort to finish Guida, but “The Carpenter” rallied back and secured a second-round submission win and a Performance of the Night bonus.

