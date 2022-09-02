HOT OFF THE WIRE

Watch Ciryl Gane take out former champ Junior dos Santos | UFC Paris Free Fight

September 2, 2022
Top heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane made a statement in his fourth octagon appearance by completely outclassing former champion Junior dos Santos at UFC 256 in December 2020.

After hurting dos Santos with kicks and punches, Gane finished “Cigano” with a clean elbow midway through the second frame. Gane headlines Saturday’s UFC Paris fight card against No. 3 ranked Tai Tuivasa.

Junior dos Santos vs. Ciryl Gane Full Fight Video

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

