Watch Ciryl Gane take out Derrick Lewis to win the interim UFC heavyweight title | Video

Ciryl Gane was able to secure the interim heavyweight title late in 2021 after he defeated Derrick Lewis at UFC 265 via third-round knockout, earning himself Performance of the Night Honors. Gane faces Francis Ngannou next in the main event at UFC 270 on Saturday, January 22.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)