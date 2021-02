Watch Ciryl Gane slice through Junior dos Santos ahead of UFC Vegas 20

UFC heavyweight Ciryl Gane (7-0) extended his unbeaten streak with a TKO finish over Junior dos Santos at UFC 256 in December last year.

Gane next faces Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the main event of UFC Vegas 20 on Saturday, February 27.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

