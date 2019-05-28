Watch Chuck Liddell take out Tito Ortiz at UFC 47 (full fight video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC Hall of Famers Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz ended their rivalry recently with the third fight of their trilogy of grudge matches that span more than a decade. Liddell lost that fight under Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions banner, but that was a far cry from how it all started.

Liddell and Ortiz had been brewing for a fight for a long time before it finally happened. The two former friends and training partners were also stablemates under the management of Dana White before he quit managing fighters in order to become UFC president when the Fertitta brothers purchased the fight promotion.

Things went south between Liddell and Ortiz, which finally led to a UFC 47 headlining showdown on April 2, 2004 in Las Vegas.

TRENDING > Urijah Faber confirms UFC comeback: ‘I just accepted a fight’

The fight was all Liddell’s as he put Ortiz away in a flurry of punches just 38 seconds into the second round. It was only the beginning of one of the most storied rivalries in UFC history, but it was a memorable performance by Liddell.