HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUrijah Faber confirms UFC comeback: ‘I just accepted a fight’

featuredConor McGregor reveals injury to left hand suffered in training

Khabib Nurmagomedov - UFC 229 Post-Fight

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov cleared for UFC 242 after teammates receive reduced suspensions

Conor McGregor launches kick at Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 weigh-in

featuredConor McGregor details injury, strategy issues that plagued him in Khabib Nurmagomedov fight

Watch Chuck Liddell take out Tito Ortiz at UFC 47 (full fight video)

May 27, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC Hall of Famers Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz ended their rivalry recently with the third fight of their trilogy of grudge matches that span more than a decade. Liddell lost that fight under Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions banner, but that was a far cry from how it all started.

Liddell and Ortiz had been brewing for a fight for a long time before it finally happened. The two former friends and training partners were also stablemates under the management of Dana White before he quit managing fighters in order to become UFC president when the Fertitta brothers purchased the fight promotion.

Things went south between Liddell and Ortiz, which finally led to a UFC 47 headlining showdown on April 2, 2004 in Las Vegas. 

TRENDING > Urijah Faber confirms UFC comeback: ‘I just accepted a fight’

The fight was all Liddell’s as he put Ortiz away in a flurry of punches just 38 seconds into the second round. It was only the beginning of one of the most storied rivalries in UFC history, but it was a memorable performance by Liddell.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA