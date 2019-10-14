HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 19: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson recap video

Joanna Jedrzejczyk punches Michelle Waterson at UFC on ESPN+ 19

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 19 results: Joanna Jedrzejczyk puts on master class, ‘bow down’

Ali Abdelaziz - Dominance MMA

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones management involved in ‘physical altercation’ at PFL

UFC on ESPN+ 19 Joanna vs Waterson live results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 19 Live Results: Joanna vs. Waterson

Watch Chris Weidman knock Anderson Silva off his pedestal (UFC Boston free fight)

October 14, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Chris Weidman shocked the mixed martial arts world when he became the man to upset long reigning UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva when they threw down in the UFC 162 main event on July 6, 2013. Not only did Weidman win, he laid Silva out on the canvas.

Weidman moves up to light heavyweight on Saturday at UFC on ESPN 6 in Boston, where he will square off with one of the division’s top contenders in Dominick Reyes. Before their main event, watch the full fight where Weidman become the first man to knock out Silva.

TRENDING > Dana White trying to make Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa before Adesanya vs. Jon Jones

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Friday, Oct. 18 for full UFC on ESPN 6: Reyes vs. Weidman live results from Boston, Mass. Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman moves up to light heavyweight, where his welcoming committee is highly regarded contender Dominick Reyes.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA