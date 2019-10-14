Watch Chris Weidman knock Anderson Silva off his pedestal (UFC Boston free fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Chris Weidman shocked the mixed martial arts world when he became the man to upset long reigning UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva when they threw down in the UFC 162 main event on July 6, 2013. Not only did Weidman win, he laid Silva out on the canvas.

Weidman moves up to light heavyweight on Saturday at UFC on ESPN 6 in Boston, where he will square off with one of the division’s top contenders in Dominick Reyes. Before their main event, watch the full fight where Weidman become the first man to knock out Silva.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Friday, Oct. 18 for full UFC on ESPN 6: Reyes vs. Weidman live results from Boston, Mass. Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman moves up to light heavyweight, where his welcoming committee is highly regarded contender Dominick Reyes.