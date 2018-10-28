Watch Chris Weidman End Anderson Silva’s Middleweight Reign (UFC 230 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Chris Weidman delivered a stunning knockout punch to Anderson Silva to become the UFC middleweight champion back at UFC 162 in 2013. Weidman faces Jacare Souza in the co-main event of UFC 230 on November 3.

TRENDING > Historic Trade Completed Sending Ben Askren to UFC, Demetrious Johnson to ONE Championship

Tune in Saturday, Nov. 3, for UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis Full Live Results. Daniel Cormier puts his UFC heavyweight title on the line against Derrick Lewis in the main event at Madison Square Garden. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT.