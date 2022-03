Watch Chris Daukaus finish Shamil Abdurakhimov | UFC Columbus Free Fight

UFC heavyweight Chris Daukaus earned his third-career knockout at UFC 266 late in 2021, after earning a second-round finish over Shamil Abdurakhimov that put Daukaus on the map as true contender in the heavyweight division.

Daukaus is set to face Curtis Blaydes next in the main event at UFC Columbus on Saturday, March 26 at Nationwide Arena.

Ilia Topuria says Paddy Pimblett only fights him if Dana White threatens him with a ‘gun’

(Video Courtesy of UFC)