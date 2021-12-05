Watch Chris Curtis TKO Brendan Allen | UFC Vegas 44 Highlight Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE

December 5, 2021
Middleweight Chris Curtis extended his winning streak on Saturday with a second-round TKO win over Brendan Allen on the UFC Vegas 44 main card.

With the win, Curtis currently rides a seven-fight winning streak. “The Action Man” is 2-0 inside the Octagon. He scored a first-round finish of Phil Hawes in his promotional debut on Nov. 6.

