Watch Charles Oliveira TKO Michael Chandler to win UFC Gold | Video

Charles Oliveira captured the vacant lightweight title earlier this year at UFC 262 in a clash with Michael Chandler. Oliviera is set to make his first title defense against Dustin Poirier in the final Pay-Per-View event of the year at UFC 269 on Saturday, December 11.

Oliveira (31-8, 1 NC) is on a staggering nine-fight winning streak. He hasn’t lost a fight since December 2017. IN the UFC 269 main event, Oliveira takes on his toughest test to date in his first title against when he faces former interim titleholder Poirier.

Poirier (28-6, 1 NC) has won seven of his last eight bouts with the loss to former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Poirier holds two wins over Conor McGregor and looks to add Oliveira’s name to his already Hall of Fame resume.

Anthony Smith thinks Conor McGregor will never be ‘one of us’ again

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Conor McGregor says he knew his leg may snap against Dustin Poirier, feels rivalry not settled yet