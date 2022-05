Watch Charles Oliveira submit Dustin Poirier in his first UFC title defense | Fight Video

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira most recently defended his title taking on former interim champ Dustin Poirier at UFC 269.

Just over a minute into the third round, Oliveira secured the finish over Poirier for the victory and added yet another tally to his UFC submission win record of 15. Oliveira faces Justin Gaethje next in the main event at UFC 274 on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

UFC 274 Countdown Video: Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

(Video Courtesy of UFC)