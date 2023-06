Watch Charles Oliveira stop Justin Gaethje

Charles Oliveira missed weight by a half pound for his UFC 274 fight against Justin Gaethje and was stripped of the lightweight title. He proved his champion worth by stopping Gaethje in the first round.

Oliveira is no longer the champion after losing to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. He’s the top contender in the division and takes on fourth-ranked Beneil Dariush in this weekend’s UFC 289 co-main event.

Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje Fight Video

(Video Courtesy of UFC)