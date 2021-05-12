Watch Charles Oliveira defeat Tony Ferguson | UFC 262 Free Fight

HOT OFF THE WIRE

Charles Oliveira earned his UFC lightweight title shot against Michael Chandler at UFC 262 after a dominant victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 256 in December last year. UFC 262 goes down in Houston on Saturday, May 15.

Oliveira, ranked no. 4 in the division, is riding an eight-fight winning streak. He holds the record for the most submission wins in UFC history. He’s also earned 16 performance-based bonuses in his 11 years with the fight promotion.

Chandler, ranked no. 4 in the weight class, made his Octagon debut at UFC 257 in January and made a statement with a knockout win over Dan Hooker. The former three-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion hopes to add a UFC belt to his trophy case.

