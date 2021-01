Watch Calvin Kattar take out Jeremy Stephens ahead of UFC Fight Island 7

Calvin Kattar is looking to take the next step in his hunt for the UFC featherweight title when he faces Max Holloway at UFC Fight Island 7 on Jan. 16.

Before that happens, take a look back at his brutal finish of Jeremy Stephens at UFC 249.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

