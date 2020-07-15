Watch Calvin Kattar finish Jeremy Stephens (UFC Fight Island Free Fight)

Calvin Kattar defeated long-time UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens thanks to a devastating elbow at UFC 249 back in April in Jacksonville, Fla.

Kattar faces Dan Ige in the main event of Fight Island’s Wednesday night card, UFC on ESPN 13. The two top 10 ranked featherweights are looking to move into contender status and one will on Wednesday.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

