Watch Calvin Kattar drop a bomb on Jeremy Stephens | Free Fight

Featherweight contender Calvin Kattar headlines UFC Vegas 63 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday against No. 6 ranked Arnold Allen. Kattar has earned Fight of the Night honors in his last three outings.

Back at UFC 249 in May 2020, Kattar delivered a crushing elbow to the face of Jeremy Stephens. Stephens crashed to the canvas and Kattar finished the fight with a series of elbows and punches. Take a look back the knockout.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Marlon Vera: Sean O’Malley got a ‘gift decision’