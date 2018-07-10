HOT OFF THE WIRE
Watch Cain Velasquez’s Live Reaction to Daniel Cormier KOing Stipe Miocic (Video)

July 10, 2018
No Comments

If you ever wondered if Daniel Cormier, now the UFC heavyweight champion, would ever step into the Octagon opposite his teammate and former UFC titleholder Cain Velasquez, the answer is a resounding, No!

In fact, the reason that Cormier dropped down to the light heavyweight division, where he also holds the UFC belt, when he moved over from Strikeforce was because his friend and teammate was already a UFC heavyweight champion.

Cormier and Velasquez have often said that they are too close to ever consider fighting each other. In fact, Cormier, in the lead-up to the fight with Miocic, said that he would rather be beltless than fight Velasquez.

The brotherhood between Cormier and Velasquez is even more evident in this video that Cormier posted to his Instagram account on Tuesday, showing Velasquez and more of his team as they sat in the dressing room at UFC 226 watching and reacting LIVE as Cormier took the belt from Miocic. 

In the process, Cormier became only the second fighter in UFC history to hold belts in two different weight classes simultaneously.

The elation showed on his teammates’ faces.

               

