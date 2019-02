Watch Cain Velasquez Knock Out Minotauro Nogueira (UFC Phoenix Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

After over two years away from the Octagon, the former heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez makes his return against Francis Ngannou in the UFC Fight Night Phoenix main event Sunday night on ESPN. Take a look back at his Knockout of the Night Performance against Minotauro Nogueira at UFC 110.

