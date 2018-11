Watch Brian Ortega Tap Out Cub Swanson (UFC 231 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Brian Ortega proved he was a top contender in the featherweight division with a submission victory over Cub Swanson at Fight Night Fresno last year. Ortega faces the featherweight champion, Max Holloway, in the main event of UFC 231 on December 8 live on Pay-Per-View.

TRENDING > Anderson Silva vs. Israel Adesanya Agreed for UFC 234 in Australia