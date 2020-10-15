Watch Brian Ortega submit Cub Swanson ahead of UFC Fight Island 6

Watch Brian Ortega submit Cub Swanson their UFC Fight Night Fresno headliner. Ortega doubled-down on bonuses with a Performance of the Night bonus coupled with the two fighters’s Fight of the Night bonuses.

Ortega steps into the Octagon for the first time in almost two years, when he faces Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie) in the UFC Fight Island 6 main event on Saturday.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

