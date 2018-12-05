Watch Brian Ortega Knock Frankie Edgar Out: UFC KO of the Week

(Courtesy of UFC)

Brian Ortega earned his UFC 231 title shot against featherweight champion Max Holloway by knocking out Frankie Edgar at UFC 222 in March. Take a look back at Ortega taking out the former lightweight champion.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega live results on Saturday, Dec. 8. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT, and we’ll have live results and fight stats throughout the event.