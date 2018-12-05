Watch Brian Ortega Knock Frankie Edgar Out: UFC KO of the Week

(Courtesy of UFC)
Brian Ortega earned his UFC 231 title shot against featherweight champion Max Holloway by knocking out Frankie Edgar at UFC 222 in March. Take a look back at Ortega taking out the former lightweight champion.
