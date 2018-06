Watch Brian Ortega Knock Frankie Edgar Out (UFC 226 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Brian Ortega earned his title shot with an impressive performance at UFC 222 in March defeating former title challenger Frankie Edgar. Next, he faces featherweight champion Max Holloway in the co-main event at UFC 226 on July 7.

TRENDING > First Look at UFC 227 Poster Featuring Two Title Fight Rematches