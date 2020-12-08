HOT OFF THE WIRE
Watch Brandon Moreno defeat Brandon Royval to earn UFC 256 title shot

December 7, 2020
Just three weeks after Brandon Moreno took out Brandon Royval in the UFC 255 prelims featured fight, he returns to challenge flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo in the UFC 256 main event on Dec. 12 in Las Vegas.

Ahead of UFC 256, re-watch Moreno’s first-round stoppage of Royval with one tick left on the clock.

(Video courtesy of UFC – Ultimate Fighting Championship)

