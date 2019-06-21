Watch Ben Askren’s controversial win over Robbie Lawler in his UFC debut (UFC 239 fight video)

(Courtesy of UFC)
Ben Askren was introduced to the UFC Octagon with a matchup against former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler at UFC 235. At UFC 239, on July 6, Askren faces Jorge Masvidal, only on Pay-Per-View.
In the main event, light heavyweight champion Jon Jones puts his title on the line against Thiago Santos at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In the co-main event, women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes faces former titleholder Holly Holm.
