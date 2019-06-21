Watch Ben Askren’s controversial win over Robbie Lawler in his UFC debut (UFC 239 fight video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 21, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Ben Askren was introduced to the UFC Octagon with a matchup against former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler at UFC 235. At UFC 239, on July 6, Askren faces Jorge Masvidal, only on Pay-Per-View.

In the main event, light heavyweight champion Jon Jones puts his title on the line against Thiago Santos at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In the co-main event, women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes faces former titleholder Holly Holm.

