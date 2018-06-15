Watch Bellator’s Michael “Venom” Page Land His Second Pro Boxing Knockout (Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Bellator veteran Michael “Venom” Page just can’t stop winning. Every sport he competes in, Page wins.

His latest venture was a return to professional boxing, where Page is now 2-0. Though he is 13-0 as a mixed martial artist, Page continues to have an affinity for boxing.

Page knocked out David Rickels just three weeks ago in the Bellator cage, but stepped back into the ring on Friday for his second professional boxing match, where he knocked out Michal Ciach early in the second round in London. You can watch the video above to watch the fight.

Page is also 1-0 in kickboxing.