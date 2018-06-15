HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor after June 14 Court Date

featuredConor McGregor Remorseful Following Court Appearance, Sets Date for Next Hearing

Conor McGregor appearing in a New York court

featuredTrial Attorney Explains What to Expect in Conor McGregor Court Case

Robert Whittaker UFC 213

featuredRobert Whittaker Takes a Controversial Nod Over Yoel Romero in Epically Brutal Battle (UFC 225 Results)

Colby Covington weigh-in

featuredColby Covington Wins Interim Title, Turns Attention to Tyron Woodley (UFC 225 Results)

Watch Bellator’s Michael “Venom” Page Land His Second Pro Boxing Knockout (Video)

June 15, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Bellator veteran Michael “Venom” Page just can’t stop winning. Every sport he competes in, Page wins.

His latest venture was a return to professional boxing, where Page is now 2-0. Though he is 13-0 as a mixed martial artist, Page continues to have an affinity for boxing. 

Page knocked out David Rickels just three weeks ago in the Bellator cage, but stepped back into the ring on Friday for his second professional boxing match, where he knocked out Michal Ciach early in the second round in London. You can watch the video above to watch the fight.

TRENDING > Watch Donald Cerrone Make Quick Work of Edson Barboza (UFC Singapore Free Fight)

Page is also 1-0 in kickboxing.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 132: Singapore
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA