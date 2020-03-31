HOT OFF THE WIRE
Watch Bellator 225: Mitrione vs. Kharitonov 2 in its entirety (free full event video)

March 31, 2020
“There are no live MMA events and I can’t take it any more!”

That’s how a lot of us are feeling with the world going into a relative lockdown in an attempt to curb the effects of the covid-19 global pandemic.

Many sports leagues are doing their best to keep interest up during this difficult time, and Bellator MMA is no different.

The fight promotion recently unleashed the full playback of Bellator 225: Mitrione vs. Kharitonov 2 for fans to watch for free. 

Bellator 225 featured the immediate rematch between heavyweights Matt Mitrione and Sergei Kharitonov. The two first fought at Bellator 215. That first bout ended in a no contest just 15 seconds into the fight when Mitrione landed an accidental groin strike that left Kharitonov unable to continue. 

Watch their rematch and the full Bellator 225 event. 

(Courtesy of BellatorMMA)

