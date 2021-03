Watch Belal Muhammad choke out Takashi Sato | UFC Vegas 21 fight video

Belal Muhammad will step in to face No. 3 ranked welterweight contender Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC Vegas 21 on Saturday, March 13.

Prior to the UFC Vegas 21 main event, watch Muhammad’s performance against Takashi Sato at UFC 242 in 2019.

(Courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > UFC 259 recap & highlights: Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson