Watch Augusto Sakai blast his way into the UFC

Augusto Sakai earned a UFC contract with his knockout performance on the debut episode of the Brazilian season of Dana White’s Contender Series, where he stopped Marcos Conrado.

After winning his first four UFC bouts, Sakai next faces Alistair Overeem in the UFC Vegas 9 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 34) main event on Saturday in Las Vegas.

TRENDING > Dana White One-on-One: Conor McGregor-type opportunities; turning 2020 into gold

(Video courtesy of UFC)