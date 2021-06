Watch Augusto Sakai blast Chase Sherman | UFC Vegas 28 Free Fight

After earning a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series, Augusto Sakai impressed in his official Octagon debut against Chase Sherman in 2018. Sakai will next face Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the main event of UFC Vegas 28 on Saturday, June 5

(Courtesy of UFC)