Watch Aspen Ladd brutalize Tonya Evinger at UFC 229 (UFC Sacramento fight video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Aspen Ladd looks to take the next step toward UFC bantamweight title contention on Saturday when she squares off with former featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie in the UFC on ESPN+ 13 main event in Sacramento, Calif.

Ahead of their headliner, check out Ladd’s mauling of Tonya Evinger at UFC 229.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, July 13, for full UFC on ESPN+ 13: de Randamie vs. Ladd live results. Former featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie continues her pursuit for a bantamweight title shot, as she squares off with Aspen Lass in the main event. The UFC on ESPN+ 13 co-main event in Sacramento, Calif., features UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber coming out of retirement to test himself against Ricky Simon in front of his hometown crowd.