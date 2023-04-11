Watch Arnold Allen stop Dan Hooker with onslaught of strikes | Full Fight Video

UFC featherweight contender Arnold Allen is riding a 12-fight winning streak and one of those wins was a TKO stoppage over Dan Hooker last year.

Ranked No. 4 in the weight class, Arnold headlines this weekend’s UFC on ESPN 44 fight card at T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City against former titleholder Max Holloway.

Before this weekend’s fights, relive Allen’s performance from last March.

