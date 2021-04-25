Watch Anthony Smith’s live reaction to Chris Weidman’s broken leg

UFC light heavyweight Anthony “Lionheart” Smith had just sat down at the UFC 261 Post-fight Press Conference to field questions about his TKO win over Jimmy Crute when the crowd inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., reacted loudly.

“What just happened,” asked Smith. He was then informed that former middleweight champion Chris Weidman had suffered a broken leg in his bout against Uriah Hall. Smith was visibly upset and revealed that he spent some of his UFC 261 training camp working with Weidman.

Watch Smith’s live reaction to Weidman’s broken leg.

