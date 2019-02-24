Watch Anthony Smith obliterate Shogun Rua (UFC 235 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Anthony Smith continued his climb up the light heavyweight rankings with a Performance of the Night knockout finish of Mauricio “Shogun” Rua at UFC Fight Night Hamburg in 2018. Next, Smith faces Jon Jones for the light heavyweight championship at UFC 235.

TRENDING > Max Holloway faces Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title at UFC 236

Tune in Saturday, March 2, for full UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Live Results on MMAWeekly.com. Aside from Jones vs. Smith for the light heavyweight title, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley returns to put his belt on the line against rising contender Kamaru Usman.