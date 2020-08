Watch Anthony Smith choke out Volkan Oezdemir ahead of UFC Vegas 8 (fight video)

Anthony “Lionheart” Smith earned a UFC light heavyweight title shot against Jon Jones with this performance against Volkan Oezdemir in 2018. Smith next faces Aleksandar Rakic on Saturday, August 29, in the UFC Vegas 8 main event in Las Vegas.

(Video courtesy of UFC)