Watch Anthony Pettis knock out former contender Stephen Thompson (UFC 241 fight video)

August 6, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Anthony Pettis was once flying high in the lightweight division. Having been a WEC and UFC lightweight champion, he fell on hard times over the past few years after losing the belt to Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 185 in 2015. 

Having gone 3-6 in a three-and-a-half-year span, trying to claw his way back to the belt and stumbling in his attempts at featherweight, Pettis made the move to welterweight earlier this year. 

He wasted no time, immediately gunning for the top end of the 170-pound division, knocking out former UFC welterweight title contender Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in the second round of their UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Pettis headliner in Nashville, Tenn.

Pettis looks to keep his roll going at welterweight, as he faces fellow fan favorite Nate Diaz in the UFC 241 co-main event on Aug. 17 in Anaheim, Calif.

Before Pettis squares off with Diaz, however, take a look back at his full fight with Thompson, where he immediately established himself as a contender in the UFC welterweight division with his Performance of the Night award-winning effort.

TRENDING > Watch Nate Diaz upset Conor McGregor at UFC 196 (UFC 241 fight video)

Tune in Saturday, Aug. 17 for full UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 live results from Anaheim, Calif. UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier puts his belt on the line in a rematch with Stipe Miocic, the man he took it from. Nate Diaz returns to the Octagon for a welterweight showdown with former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in the UFC 241 co-main event.

