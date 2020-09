Watch Angela Hill blast Hannah Cifers ahead of UFC Vegas 10

UFC strawweight Angela Hill will be competing in her fifth bout in 12 months when she meets Michelle Waterson in the main event on Saturday, Sept. 12, at UFC Vegas 10 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 35).

Ahead of her showdown with Waterson, watch Hill as she blasted her way to victory with this stoppage of Hannah Cifers at UFC on ESPN+ 24.

(Video courtesy of UFC)