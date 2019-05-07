Watch Anderson Silva’s front-kick-to-the-face KO of Vitor Belfort (UFC 237 Free Fight)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 6, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Relive one of Anderson Silva’s most memorable knockout victories, as he floored Vitor Belfort at UFC 126: Silva vs Belfort. The middleweight legend returns to fight in Brazil for the first time since 2012, as he faces Jared Cannonier in the UFC 237 co-main event on Saturday, May 11.

Tune in Saturday, May 11, for full UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade live results from Rio de Janeiro, where Rose Namajunas puts her strawweight belt on the line opposite Jessica Andrade. Jarod Cannonier looks to take a step up the light heavyweight ladder when he faces all-time great Anderson Silva in the UFC 237 co-main event.

