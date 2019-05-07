Watch Anderson Silva’s front-kick-to-the-face KO of Vitor Belfort (UFC 237 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Relive one of Anderson Silva’s most memorable knockout victories, as he floored Vitor Belfort at UFC 126: Silva vs Belfort. The middleweight legend returns to fight in Brazil for the first time since 2012, as he faces Jared Cannonier in the UFC 237 co-main event on Saturday, May 11.

Tune in Saturday, May 11, for full UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade live results from Rio de Janeiro, where Rose Namajunas puts her strawweight belt on the line opposite Jessica Andrade. Jarod Cannonier looks to take a step up the light heavyweight ladder when he faces all-time great Anderson Silva in the UFC 237 co-main event.