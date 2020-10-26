Watch Anderson Silva KO Forrest Griffin ahead of his UFC retirement fight

HOT OFF THE WIRE
October 26, 2020
In the middle of his dominant run as UFC middleweight champion, Anderson Silva fought at 205 pounds against former light heavyweight champion Forrest Griffin at UFC 101 back in 2009.

Silva faces Uriah Hall in the main event of UFC Vegas 12 on Saturday, October 31.

The fight with Hall is expected to be the final fight of Silva’s career. Watch his full fight with Griffin ahead of his UFC Vegas 12 retirement fight.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

