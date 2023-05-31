Watch Amir Albazi sub Francisco Figueiredo 👊 UFC Fight Video

Watch as Amir Albazi submits Francisco Figueiredo in their UFC 278 showdown before he steps into this weekend’s headliner at UFC Vegas 74.

Albazi (16-1) has been on a tear through the UFC’s flyweight division. He has won all four of his UFC bouts, including one at bantamweight. With three consecutive victories at 125 pounds, the No. 7 ranked flyweight has the opportunity to launch himself into title contention if he defeats No. 3 ranked Kai Kara-France at UFC Vegas 74 this weekend in Las Vegas.

Before Albazi faces Kara-France, check out this impressive submission of Francisco Figueiredo at the UFC 278 showdown in Salt Lake City, Utah.

UFC Vegas 74 Free Fight | Amir Albazi vs. Francisco Figueiredo