Watch Amir Albazi sub Francisco Figueiredo 👊 UFC Fight Video

Watch Amir Albazi sub Francisco Figueiredo

Watch as Amir Albazi submits Francisco Figueiredo in their UFC 278 showdown before he steps into this weekend’s headliner at UFC Vegas 74.

Albazi (16-1) has been on a tear through the UFC’s flyweight division. He has won all four of his UFC bouts, including one at bantamweight. With three consecutive victories at 125 pounds, the No. 7 ranked flyweight has the opportunity to launch himself into title contention if he defeats No. 3 ranked Kai Kara-France at UFC Vegas 74 this weekend in Las Vegas.

Before Albazi faces Kara-France, check out this impressive submission of Francisco Figueiredo at the UFC 278 showdown in Salt Lake City, Utah.

UFC Vegas 74 Free Fight | Amir Albazi vs. Francisco Figueiredo