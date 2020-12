Watch Amanda Ribas send Paige VanZant packing ahead of UFC 257

Amanda Ribas has quickly made an impact on the UFC strawweight division. She is 4-0 in her four trips to the Octagon, including this flyweight fight where she sent Paige VanZant packing.

Ahead of Ribas’s UFC 257 bout opposite Marina Rodriguez, rewatch her quick finish of VanZant at UFC 251.

(Video courtesy of UFC)