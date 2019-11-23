Watch Amanda Nunes lay out Holly Holm with a head kick (UFC 245 free fight)

HOT OFF THE WIRE

November 23, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Widely regarded as the top female fighter in the world, UFC double-champ Amanda Nunes is gearing up for the next defense of her bantamweight belt when she faces Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245 on Dec. 14 in Las Vegas.

Ahead of UFC 245, take a look back at Nunes’s show-stopping knockout of Holly Holm at UFC 239 in July 2019. 

Nunes vs. de Randamie is part of a tripleheader championship bill that headlines UFC 245. 

TRENDING > Mark Hunt loses lawsuit, rips UFC, Dana White: ‘Someone’s going to put you (expletive) down!’

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington Live Results on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight card is topped by three championship bouts. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces challenger Colby Covington in the main event grudge match. Max Holloway puts his featherweight title on the line opposite Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 245 co-main event. Double-champ Amanda Nunes makes the next defense of her bantamweight belt in a rematch with Germaine de Randamie to round out the tripleheader.

