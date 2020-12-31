Watch Amanda Nunes KO Ronda Rousey in 48 seconds at UFC 207

UFC two-division champion Amanda Nunes is now considered not only one of the greatest female fighters of all time, but simply one of the greatest fighters of all time. Her win over Ronda Rousey was one huge step toward that greatness.

That wasn’t always the case. There was a point in her career that Nunes went 3-3 over a six-bout span. But that’s when things started to click.

After losing to Cat Zingano, Nunes ran roughshod over the likes of Shayna Baszler, Sara McMann, Valentina Shevchenko, and Miesha Tate to capture the UFC bantamweight title.

Amanda Nunes crushes Ronda Rousey comeback attempt

Though she later went on to become the featherweight champion by knocking out Cris Cyborg, it was really Nunes’s bone-crushing defeat of Rousey that put her on the the path to superstardom.

Rousey was the UFC’s first female bantamweight champion. She ruled over the division, winning her first six bouts, and ushering women’s MMA into the Octagon.

She lost the belt to Holly Holm in 2015. Rousey then took a year off before attempting to return opposite Nunes at UFC 207.

Things couldn’t have gone worse for Rousey, whose comeback was immediately shut down, as Nunes captured the spotlight. Rousey hasn’t set foot in the Octagon since.

Take a look back at UFC two-division champion Amanda Nunes’s stunning 48-second knockout of Ronda Rousey.

(Video courtesy of UFC)