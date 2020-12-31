HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya

featuredIsrael Adesanya to fight Jan Blachowicz in UFC 259 champion vs. champion headliner

MMAWeekly - Top KOs of 2020

featuredBest of 2020: Top Knockouts

Dana White reveals UFC Fight Island infrastructure

featuredDana White confirms three UFC events in eight days upon return to Fight Island

Amanda Nunes UFC 250 post-fight two belts

featuredAmanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson rebooked for UFC 259

Watch Amanda Nunes KO Ronda Rousey in 48 seconds at UFC 207

December 31, 2020
NoNo Comments

UFC two-division champion Amanda Nunes is now considered not only one of the greatest female fighters of all time, but simply one of the greatest fighters of all time. Her win over Ronda Rousey was one huge step toward that greatness.

That wasn’t always the case. There was a point in her career that Nunes went 3-3 over a six-bout span. But that’s when things started to click.

After losing to Cat Zingano, Nunes ran roughshod over the likes of Shayna Baszler, Sara McMann, Valentina Shevchenko, and Miesha Tate to capture the UFC bantamweight title.

Amanda Nunes crushes Ronda Rousey comeback attempt

Though she later went on to become the featherweight champion by knocking out Cris Cyborg, it was really Nunes’s bone-crushing defeat of Rousey that put her on the the path to superstardom.

Rousey was the UFC’s first female bantamweight champion. She ruled over the division, winning her first six bouts, and ushering women’s MMA into the Octagon.

She lost the belt to Holly Holm in 2015. Rousey then took a year off before attempting to return opposite Nunes at UFC 207.

Things couldn’t have gone worse for Rousey, whose comeback was immediately shut down, as Nunes captured the spotlight. Rousey hasn’t set foot in the Octagon since.

Take a look back at UFC two-division champion Amanda Nunes’s stunning 48-second knockout of Ronda Rousey.

TRENDING > Cris Cyborg closed 2020 with another exciting finish at Bellator 249

(Video courtesy of UFC)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA