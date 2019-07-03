Watch Amanda Nunes face-plant Cris Cyborg (UFC 239 free fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Amanda Nunes became the first female two-division champion in UFC history when she knocked out Cris Cyborg at UFC 232 in December. Nunes looks to defend her bantamweight belt when she faces off with Holly Holm at UFC 239 on July 6.

UFC 239 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and is headlined by a light heavyweight title bout between champion Jon Jones and Thiago Santos.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, July 6, for full UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos live results from Las Vegas. UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones puts his belt on the line opposite Thiago Santos in the UFC 239 headliner, while Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight belt up against Holly Holm in the night’s co-main event.