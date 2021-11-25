HOT OFF THE WIRE
Watch Amanda Nunes face-plant Cris Cyborg to become two-division champ | Video

November 24, 2021
Amanda Nunes became the first woman two-division champion in UFC history when she knocked out Cris Cyborg at UFC 232 in 2018. Nunes is set to defend her bantamweight title at UFC 269 on Saturday, December 11, against Julianna Pena.

UFC 269 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and features two world title bouts. Nunes faces Pena in the co-main event. A lightweight title bout between champion Charles Oliveira and former interim titleholder Dustin Poirier headline the fight card.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

