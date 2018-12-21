Watch Amanda Nunes Destroy Ronda Rousey (UFC 232 Full Fight Video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE

December 21, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes stepped into the biggest fight of her career when she faced Ronda Rousey at UFC 207. She didn’t skip a beat in dismantling the former champion.

Nunes now faces an even bigger fight for her career when she challenges featherweight champion Cris Cyborg at UFC 232 on Dec. 29 in Las Vegas. If she wins that bout, she will become the first woman to hold UFC titles in two divisions and would do so simultaneously.

First, take a look back at Nunes’ historic fight with Rousey at UFC 207.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Live Results on Saturday, Dec. 29. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT from Las Vegas. Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson headlines in a battle for the UFC light heavyweight belt, while Cyborg puts her featherweight title on the line against Nunes in the co-main event.

