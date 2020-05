Watch Amanda Nunes destroy Cris Cyborg inside of a minute (UFC 250 Free Fight)

Amanda Nunes became the first woman two-division champion in UFC history when she knocked out Cris Cyborg at UFC 232. “The Lioness” only needed 51 seconds to end Cyborg’s 145-pound reign.

Nunes will make the first defense of that featherweight title at UFC 250 on June 6 against Felicia Spencer.

(Video courtesy of UFC)