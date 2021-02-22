HOT OFF THE WIRE

Watch Amanda Nunes demolish Ronda Rousey ahead of UFC 259

February 22, 2021
UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes defended her belt and took down one of the biggest names in UFC history when she finished Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 back in 2016.

Now a two-division champion, Nunes will put her featherweight title on the line Against Megan Anderson at UFC 259 on Saturday, March 6.

Watch Nunes’s destruction of Rousey at UFC 207 ahead of her bout with Anderson at UFC 259.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

